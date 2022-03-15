RIYADH — The Ministry of Justice is showing utmost keenness on ensuring fair justice to both the parties involved in the judicial litigation.



The ministry emphasized on prompt justice approach and granting the accused all their rights to plead and defend themselves, it was revealed in a monitoring carried out by Okaz/Saudi Gazette.



The Saudi justice system ensures the right of any accused to seek the assistance of a lawyer at the state’s expense in major crimes, especially those related to state security. The ministry has assigned a number of lawyers to appear for the defendants at the Specialized Criminal Court.



The Public Prosecution will explain to the accused during the investigation phases their rights guaranteed in accordance with Article 4 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.



Under the ministry’s mechanism, proposed lists of lawyers nominated to plead in each region are formed, provided that the nomination is made within five days after filing the charges.



This is on the basis of certain conditions and that included the nominated lawyer is registered in the legal practitioners’ list and that no disciplinary penalty is issued against him. Moreover, no comments are received from the competent court against the lawyer.

