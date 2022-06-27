Muscat - More than 78,000 micro, small and medium enterprises have been registered in the Sultanate of Oman by the end of May 2022.

Oman News Agency (ONA), said in a statement: "The total number of micro, small and medium enterprises registered in the Sultanate of Oman increased by 46.9 per cent by the end of May 2022, to reach 78,089 institutions."

The National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), indicated that the Governorate of Musandam topped the growth in the number of these institutions, at a rate of 100.5 per cent, while Muscat Governorate obtained the largest percentage of the number of institutions by the end of May 2022.

