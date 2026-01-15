MUSCAT - Highlighting the growing local and regional footprint of Omani SMEs, a Muscat-based company has become the first Riyada-certified SME to participate in the annual Transportation Research Board (TRB) Annual Meeting, currently underway at the Walter E Washington Convention Centre in Washington, DC. The three-day forum ranks among the world’s largest and most influential events dedicated to transportation and infrastructure.

Marmol Integrated, a specialist in integrated slope protection solutions, is showcasing a portfolio of projects successfully delivered in Oman and overseas. The company is highlighting its hands-on experience and innovative engineering solutions across slope protection, roads and infrastructure development, particularly in complex and challenging environments.

The company’s scope of work encompasses mountain studies and geological risk assessments, engineering design of protection systems and the full implementation of slope protection works. These services are delivered in line with the highest technical and environmental standards, ensuring long-term safety and sustainability.

Alongside its engineering capabilities, Marmol is also presenting its advanced digital and artificial intelligence solutions, focused on the digitalisation of assets in the renewable energy and oil and gas sectors. These offerings combine satellite imagery and unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) with AI-driven data analytics platforms to support site studies, risk assessment, asset monitoring and informed technical decision-making with high levels of accuracy and efficiency.

The TRB Annual Meeting is held each year under the supervision of the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. It attracts around 14,000 participants from dozens of countries, including representatives from government authorities, engineering firms, research institutions, universities and specialised organisations. The event also features hundreds of exhibitors, thousands of technical sessions, workshops and research presentations.

Participation in TRB provides a global platform for showcasing expertise and projects to international decision-makers and industry leaders. It also opens pathways for strategic partnerships and business expansion beyond local markets, offers access to the latest research and technological developments; and significantly enhances the international visibility and reputation of participating organisations.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).