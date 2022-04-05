AMMAN — The King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD) on Monday launched the third edition of the Social Entrepreneurship Challenge.

The initiative aims to invest in youth creativity and capabilities to contribute to the development of the community and create positive drivers of change, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The challenge will provide a maximum of JD5,000 in support to young Jordanian social entrepreneurs in the 22-35 age group who have pioneering ideas focusing on addressing challenges in their societies.

It will help them implement new entrepreneurial projects or develop existing projects and enhance their impact on society. It will also urge them to compete positively, and spread enterprise culture, volunteering and active citizenship amongst them. Participants can apply at "join.kafd.jo" from April 4 to 17.

