Egyptian start-ups have secured $24 million in financing in January 2024, Al Borsa News reported, citing a report by Africa: The Big Deal.

According to the data, deals by Egyptian start-ups accounted for 31.6% of the total deals carried out in Africa, notching the first place along with Kenya.

The report also showed that Egyptian start-ups secured $640 million in financing out of $2.45 billion in 2023, representing 26.12% of Africa’s total financing.

