UK-based hydrogen energy solutions company AFC Energy announced on Monday that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Saudi Arabia's The Machinery Group (TAMGO) to market and sell AFC Energy's zero emission hydrogen fuelled H-Power Generators into the Kingdom’s industrial and off-grid power markets, and 16 other countries.

TAMGO, Zahid Group company, is an approved vendor to many of Saudi Arabia's large-scale infrastructure and mining projects including NEOM, Red Sea Global and Qiddiya with customers including Aramco and Altaaqa Alternative Solutions, one of Saudi Arabia's leading power rental businesses, AFC Energy said in a press statement.

Under the Agreement, TAMGO will market and sell or lease to end-customers AFC Energy's zero emission hydrogen-fuelled H-Power Generators in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, and other countries.

TAMGO will have exclusive rights in the region to AFC Energy's S Series (air-cooled) and S+ Series (liquid-cooled) fuel cell generators currently ranging from 10kW to 200kW, th statement said.

TAMGO will also provide local customer support with on the ground maintenance and servicing, engineering, design, commissioning and logistics support.

