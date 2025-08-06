Egypt - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), has announced the completion and handover of hydrogen fuel conversion project at the Alexandria National Refining and Petrochemicals Company (ANRPC) refinery in Egypt.

This project is considered the first industrial application of hydrogen use as fuel in industrial boiler in Egypt and the MENA region, stated Mitsubishi.

Under the terms of the full turnkey contract, announced in 2022, Mitsubishi Power undertook the design, engineering, supply and installation of the solutions, equipment, and control systems to rehabilitate and upgrade a 100-tonne-per-hour main boiler, converting it from heavy fuel oil and natural gas to a 100 per cent hydrogen fuel.

The project also contributed to the utilisation of 14,000 tonnes per year of hydrogen-rich gases available in the production units, reducing natural gas consumption by approximately 24,000 tonnes and contributing to a reduction of carbon emissions by approximately 65,000 tonnes per year.

Sayed Al-Rawi, Chairman and Managing Director of ANRPC, said: "We are proud to be part of Egypt's journey towards a clean energy future and to contribute to achieving Egypt Vision 2030 with this pioneering milestone to using hydrogen as a fuel. This project represents an unprecedented achievement for ANRPC, Egypt, and the entire region. By integrating hydrogen into refining processes, we are contributing to reduce Egypt's carbon footprint and set a new standard for the country's industrial sector. We are proud of our partnership with Mitsubishi Power on this project, which is a true example of how international partnerships and advanced technology can bring about fundamental change toward a sustainable energy future. We are thrilled about the positive environmental impact of this project in reducing emissions, and we look forward to continuing our role in supporting Egypt's transition to clean energy. Together, we can help meet current energy needs and participate in shaping a sustainable energy future in Egypt and the region."

Javier Cavada, President and CEO, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Mitsubishi Power, said: "The success of this first-of-a-kind hydrogen conversion project marks a milestone in Egypt's transition to clean energy and reflects Mitsubishi Power's global leadership in developing advanced, low-carbon power generation technologies. We are honored to partner with ANRPC and support Egypt's ambitious vision for a clean energy transition, providing our expertise to transition existing infrastructure to low-carbon commercially viable systems. This project will lay down the foundation to a commercial path for decarbonising Egypt's industrial facilities with minimal downtime, in addition to demonstrating the tangible and positive impact of hydrogen in reducing emissions and developing sustainable energy solutions. Mitsubishi Power is committed to supporting Egypt's journey towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future, and we look forward to strengthening our collaboration with ANRPC and other stakeholders to drive the transition to hydrogen across the region."

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

