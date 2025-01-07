Saudi Arabia’s giga-project developer Diriyah Company has completed two electricity substations to power upcoming assets across The City of Earth in Diriyah and Wadi Safar at the cost of 682 million Saudi riyals ($181 million).

The SAR 605 million 1707-MVA bulk substation will support the development of assets in the first phase of Diriyah’s development, powering a range of cultural, educational, retail, office, residential and hotel developments, including Diriyah Square, the Qurain Cultural District and the Northern District.

The 200 MVA primary substation in Wadi Safar was completed for SAR 77 million and will support developments such as the Royal Diriyah Equestrian & Polo Club and the Greg Norman-designed Wadi Safar Golf Course. These projects were implemented by the Tawadul-listed Saudi Electricity Company (SEC).

In addition, the utility provider will execute two cabling contracts worth SAR 316 million and SAR 168 million for Diriyah and Wadi Safar, respectively.

The opening of the substations follows the groundbreaking of seven new hotels in November 2024 and the announcement of multi-billion-dollar - the Northern and Qurain Cultural Districts.

Diriyah is one of Saudi Arabia’s five giga-projects backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). It will host 50 million visits annually by 2030, contributing $18.6 billion directly to the kingdom’s GDP.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

