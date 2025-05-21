Arab Finance: Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly has inaugurated SE Wiring Systems Egypt’s factory, one of the largest wiring harness manufacturing plants globally, according to a statement.

SE Wiring Systems Egypt is a subsidiary of Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems Europe Ltd.

Located on an area of 150,000 square meters in 10th of Ramadan City, the factory employs more than 12,000 Egyptian workers, with annual exports exceeding €300 million.

Madbouly stated that the project received a gold license in September 2023, while the implementation process began in December. Actual production from the factory started by the end of 2024.

He added that this factory includes a training center that qualifies Egyptian youth to work in the wiring harness production, which opens the door to significant job opportunities for young men and women.

The prime minister noted that women currently represent over 40% of ithis factory's total workforce.