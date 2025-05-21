DUBAI - Investment promotion agency Invest Qatar has launched a $1 billion programme aimed at accelerating investment inflows and boosting diversification of the Qatari economy, it said on Wednesday.

Announced during the 5th Qatar Economic Forum, the programme offers financial packages for local and international investors covering up to 40% of expenses such as setup costs, construction, leases and staff for a five-year period.

It said the first phase of the programme will offer four off-the-shelf packages designed to stimulate fresh investment, support the expansion and digitization of existing facilities, create high-skilled employment, and promote knowledge transfer.

The Advanced Industries Package targets high-value, technology-intensive sectors such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automotive, and electronics.

The Logistics Package encourages investments in infrastructure, automation and advanced logistics services, while the Technology Package seeks to develop the digital economy through support for cybersecurity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and data-driven innovation.

The Lusail financial services package aims to advance fintech, insurance, asset and wealth management, while incentivising firms to establish offices in Lusail, the country's main financial district.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Jan Harvey)