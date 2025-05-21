Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Tuesday, with the EGX30 index rising by 0.87% to 31,629.34 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, increased by 0.67% to 3,243.04 points.

Both EGX70 and EGX100 indices closed the session higher by 0.39% at 9,295.93 points and 0.65% at 12,638.38 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover stood at EGP 3.820 billion after 1.176 billion shares were traded over 81,446 transactions, while the market capitalization hit EGP 2.232 trillion.

The institutions represented 32.25% of the total trading, while retail investors equaled 67.74%.

Egyptian investors took over 84.77% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders made up 9.58% and 5.64% of the trading transactions, respectively.

Foreign and Arab investors were sellers with EGP 150.166 million and EGP 60.325 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Egyptians were buyers with EGP 210.492 million.