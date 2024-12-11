Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the principal offtaker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, announced on Wednesday that it has appointed the local consortium of ACWA Power, Haji Abdullah Alireza & Co (HAACO) and AlSharif Contracting and Commercial Development as the preferred bidder for the 600,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) Jubail 4&6 Independent Water Plant (IWP) project, located in the Eastern Province.

The consortium submitted a levelised water cost of SAR1.8206/m3 ($0.48/m3) for the project, SWPC said in a press statement.

The project is scheduled to start commercial operations in the first quarter of 2028, the statement said.

A 25-year water purchase agreement will be signed with the consortium, the statement indicated.

It said the scope of the project will also encompass the construction of an electrical substation connected to the main power source via a transmission line to support the project and the associated infrastructure. Additionally, it will be connected to the Jubail Water Transmission Complex.

In October 2024, Zawya Projects reported that SWPC had received a single proposal for the desalination project.

In September 2023, SWPC had issued a list of nine prequalified bidders for Jubail 4 & 6 IWP.

