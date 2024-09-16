Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) announced that it has received proposal for Jubail 4&6 Independent Water Plant (IWP) from the local consortium of ACWA Power, Haji Abdullah Alireza & Co (HAACO). and AlSharif Contracting and Commercial Development.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) was issued in January 2024.

The 600,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) desalination project, located in the Eastern Province, will also include an electrical substation and is expected to start commercial operations in the first quarter of 2028, SWPC said in a statement last week.

The statement didn’t disclose the levelised water cost for the project.

In September 2023, SWPC had issued a list of nine prequalified bidders for Jubail 4 & 6 IWP.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

