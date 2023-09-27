Saudi Water Partnerships Company (SWPC), the principal off-taker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, released the list of nine prequalified bidders for Jubail 4 and 6 Independent Water Project (IWP).

The Request for Qualification (RFQ) for the 600,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) capacity desalination plant was issued on 26 January 2023.

The prequalified bidders are:

UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) Spain’s Acciona Agua Saudi’s ACWA Power Saudi consortium of Ajlan & Bros and Rawafid Industrial Company Saudi-Oman consortium of Al Jomaih Energy & Water Co. and Sogex Oman Co Spain’s GS Inima France’s International Power (Engie) Japan’s Marubeni Corporation Saudi Arabia’s Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu (Marafiq)

A total of 35 companies including 16 Saudi companies had expressed their interest in the project.

