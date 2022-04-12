ArabFinance: Subsidiaries of Egypt’s state-run Holding Company for Water and Wastewater (HCWW) have built eight solar power plants during fiscal year (FY) 2020/2021, Chairman Mamdouh Raslan stated on April 11th.

The utility company invested a total of EGP 6.552 billion in FY 2020/2021 to conduct replacements and upgrades works, among others, Raslan added.

HCWW’s units executed around EGP 19 billion worth of projects, including seven new drinking water plants and networks in 174 villages, he noted.

The top official revealed that the holding company’s international cooperation portfolio included projects worth around EGP 31 billion.