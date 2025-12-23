The Egyptian Electric Utility and Consumer Protection Regulatory Agency (EgyptERA) granted Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company an operational license for its solar power project, according to a bourse statement.

The company will generate electricity from a solar power station under the self-consumption system within its production plants, with a total capacity of 2.6 megawatts (MW) for 15 years.

The project is expected to contribute to reducing Abu Qir Fertilizers’ electricity consumption from the national grid or internal power generators.

Accordingly, it will boost operational efficiency and enhance energy consumption in line with the company's sustainability initiatives. This is in addition to softening environmental impact and cutting the EGX-listed firm’s carbon footprint.

In the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, the company achieved net profits after tax valued at EGP 1.308 billion, up 1.98% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 1.282 billion.

