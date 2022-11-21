UAE-based solar energy company SirajPower announced on Monday that it will deliver distributed solar power projects for Dubai-based developer Nakheel across nine retail and residential locations under its commercial solar leasing model.

The company said that it will install a total of 10 megawatts peak (MWp) of solar rooftops and carports for Nakheel’s residential and retail assets

The agreements include a 3.1-megawatt peak (MWp) photovoltaic solar rooftop for The Gardens residential complex as well as solar power plants for Dragon Mart 2&6, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Island, International City Pavilion, Jumeirah Park Pavilion, Discovery Gardens Pavilion and Al Furjan Pavilion South

Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Chairman of SirajPower, said: "After supporting multiple businesses within the commercial and industrial sectors to meet their ESG goals, we are excited to continue expanding our uniquely financed solar solutions to the residential and retail sectors".

The company, which is part of part of Green Coast Enterprises, has a distributed solar assets portfolio of more than 100MWp with over 190 facilities under operations and maintenance.

SirajPower had installed a 1MWp solar carport and 4 Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations at Lulu Group's Silicon Central mall in Dubai, according to a Zawya Projects report.

