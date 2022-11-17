Line Investments & Property, the shopping mall and management division of Lulu Group, launched a 1-megawatt peak (MWp) solar carport and 4 Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations at its Silicon Central mall in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The company said in a press statement that the carport was installed by UAE-based distributed solar energy company SirajPower.

The statement said the solar carport project covers 5,500 square metres (sqm) and will produce 1.7 GWh of clean energy annually, offsetting more than 1,205 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions.

