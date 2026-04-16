Norway-based renewable energy company Scatec announced on Thursday that the 60 megawatt (MW) Tozeur solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Tunisia has commenced commercial operations.

The company said in a press statement that the plant reached commercial operations date (COD) with retroactive effect from 4 March 2026.

The 60 MW Sidi Bouzid solar plant, developed in parallel with the Tozeur plant, had reached COD in March with retroactive effect from 1 January 2026.

Both projects have been developed in partnership with Aeolus, part of Toyota Tsusho Group, and are backed by 30-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Tunisian state utility Société Tunisienne de l'Electricité et du Gaz (STEG).

Scatec owns 51 percent of the projects, with Aeolus holding the remaining 49 percent.

The two companies are equal partners in the 75 MW El Fahs onshore wind power project in Tunisia, which is expected to reach financial close in first half of 2027.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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