Norway-headquartered renewable energy developer Scatec announced on Friday that it has secured a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tunisia’s state utility Société Tunisienne de l'Electricité et du Gaz (STEG) for a 75-megawatt (MW) El Fahs onshore wind power project.

El Fahs is Scatec’s first wind project in Tunisia and will be owned 50% by the company with the remaining 50 percent owned by Aeolus SAS (Aeolus), part of the Japanese conglomerate Toyota Tsusho Group, the company said in a press statement

It said the PPA was awarded in a government tender.

The total capital expenditure (capex) for the project is estimated at 100 million euros ($118 million) and will be financed by a combination of non-recourse debt and equity, the statement noted.

It said financial close is expected in the first half of 2027.

In March 2025, Scatec had signed a 25-year PPA with STEG to develop the 120 MW Sidi Bouzid II solar power plant in partnership with Aeolus following the success of their partnership for the 60 MW Sidi Bouzid I and 60 MW Tozeur solar projects. The total capex of Sidi Bouzid II has been estimated at €87 million ($103 million).

Tunisia has set a target to generate 35 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and 50 percent by 2050.

Last week, Scatec had signed a PPA with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) for a total of 1.95 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity and 3.9 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery energy storage.

Prior to that, in December 2025, the company had brought in equity partners for the Obelisk hybrid solar and BESS project in Egypt after reaching the financial close stage in June 2025.

