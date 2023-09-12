SPARK Utilities, a wholly owned subsidiary of King Salman Energy Park (SPARK), has signed a 25-year water supply agreement with state-run Water Transmission and Technologies Company (WTTCO).

The agreement will enable SPARK Utilities to supply the city with potable water from its advanced reverse osmosis plant, SPARK said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement didn’t disclose timelines and volume of water to be supplied.

SPARK is committed to building a fully integrated hub featuring sustainable infrastructure and ensuring swift and seamless service connectivity for city residents, tenants and visitors.

SPARK Utilities is the third company in Saudi Arabia to have been awarded a license to distribute and sell power by the Water and Electricity Regulatory Authority (WERA).

SPARK is being developed over three phases, with the first phase being nearly complete, consisting of infrastructure, roads, utilities and real estate assets established across 14 square kilometres. This is in addition to a dedicated three-square-kilometre dry port and logistics zone.

WTTCO is the largest water transmission company in the world, providing services for governmental and private sectors dedicated to freshwater storage and transmission.

