Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award the operation and maintenance contract for three water purification plants and associated water pipelines in the second quarter of 2025.

The contract covers operation and maintenance (O&M) of Labkha and Hawiyat purification plant in Al-Quwayiyah with a capacity of 5,000 cubic metres per day (m³/day), and Moral Guidance Institute purification plant in Al-Muzahmiyah with a capacity of 1,500 m³/day.

“The contract award is expected in the second quarter of 2025, with project completion targeted for May 2028,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects. He didn’t disclose the costs of the project.

The tender was issued on 19 February 2025, with a bid submission deadline of 2 March 2025.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

