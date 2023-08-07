Saudi-listed Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company has signed a 1.62 billion Saudi riyals ($432 million) operation and maintenance (O&M) contract with the state-owned National Water Company (NWC).

The award, which forms part of NWC’s Long-Term Operation and Maintenance (LTOM) contract programme, includes design, rehabilitation works, testing and commissioning, full operation and maintenance, and handover of the existing three sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Manfouha, Riyadh, namely Manfouha North, Manfouha East and Manfouha Phase 4.

The contract award was announced in April 2023.

The rehabilitation works will be completed in two phases over 36 months in conjunction with a 180-month O&M contract.

The total design treatment capacity of the three STPs is 700,000 cubic metres per day.

In March, Alkhorayef Water won three O&M contracts worth SAR184.3 million ($49.04 million) from NWC.

Last month, the company was selected as the preferred bidder for developing the Rayis–Rabigh independent water transmission pipeline project with a levelised cost of SAR1.25678/cubic metre by the state-owned Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC).

