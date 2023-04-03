Germany-based ILF Consulting Engineers has been appointed as an independent engineer by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global for the implementation phase of The Red Sea multi-utility project.

The $1.5 billion carbon-neutral utility system, currently under development by an ACWA Power-led consortium, includes renewable energy, potable water, wastewater treatment, district cooling and solid waste treatment for 16 hotels, an international airport and infrastructure related to Phase 1 of The Red Sea development.

ILF Consulting Engineers previously acted as technical advisors during the tendering stage of the public–private partnership (PPP) scheme, which resulted in a utilities concession agreement (UCA) worth roughly $1.5 billion.

The renewable energy for the major project will be provided through a solar PV plant with a 340 MWac capacity, a 1,200 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) and an internal combustion engine of 108.98 MW capacity.

Around 32,500 cubic metres per day of potable water will be provided through a seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant, while the district cooling capacity will be around 32,500 refrigeration tonnes.

In March 2023, ILF Consulting was awarded a contract in Saudi Arabia to carry out pre-development studies for three multi gigawatt solar photovoltaic parks.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

