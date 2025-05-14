KUWAIT CITY - Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi on Monday approved Ministerial Resolution No. 93 of 2025, which sets the prices for 69 new medicines and pharmaceutical preparations in private sector pharmacies.

The decision is part of ongoing efforts to ensure treatment safety and quality while balancing economic efficiency with high standards of healthcare.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Health said the resolution aligns with its broader strategy to review and reduce medicine prices, aiming to make them among the lowest in the region. The move is based on recommendations from the Drug Pricing Committee and is intended to strengthen continuous monitoring of the pharmaceutical market, regulate prices, and ease the financial burden on patients — without compromising the quality and effectiveness of treatments.

The decision also complements Ministerial Resolution No. 74 of 2023.

The Ministry stated that the approved list covers a wide range of drug categories, including treatments for cancers such as leukemia, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, anticoagulants, antidepressants, antiepileptics, antibiotics, antifungals, antivirals, asthma, osteoporosis, thyroid disorders, skin conditions, Alzheimer’s and dementia, obesity, and migraines.

The Ministry reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to ensuring equitable access to essential medications, reducing patients’ financial strain, and strengthening a comprehensive and sustainable healthcare system in Kuwait.

It is worth noting that last week, the Ministry approved a 30 percent price reduction for tirzepatide injections, a medication used for diabetes and weight management. In addition, the Ministry approved the prices of 146 medications in March 2025, reduced the prices of more than 200 medications in July 2024, and approved pricing for 228 pharmaceutical products in May 2024.

