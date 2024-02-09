Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC), the principal off-taker for power projects in the Gulf kingdom, announced on Friday that it has qualified 23 companies to compete in Round 5 of the National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP).

Round 5 comprises four solar photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Plant (IPP) projects with a total capacity of 3,700 megawatts (MW). It includes the 2,000MW Al-Sadawi IPP project in the Eastern province; the 1,000MW Al-Masaa IPP project in the North-Western Hail region; the 400MW Al-Henakiyah-2 IPP in the Madinah region, and the 300MW Rabigh-2 IPP project in Makkah region.

SPPC said that it has prequalified 18 companies in the combined managing and technical member category:

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) Al Jomaih Energy & Water Co. Alfanar Company B. Grimm Power Public Company BGL Renewable Energy Systems Installation EDF Renouvelables FAS Energy KSA ITOCHU Corporation Jinko Power (HK) Kahrabel Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) Marubeni Corporation Nebras Power Nesma Renewable Energy Samsung C&T Corporation SPIC Huanghe Hydropower Development Co. Sumitomo Corporation Total Energies Renewables SAS

Five companies have been qualified in the managing member category:

GEK TERNA Gulf Energy Development Public Company JERA Power Construction Corporation of China Saudi Electricity Company (SEC)

The prequalification invite was issued in November 2023.

Prequalification for 7.2GW of gas fired projects

In early February 2024, (SPPC) had announced the list of pre-qualified developers for the four gas-fired combined cycle power projects totalling 7,200MW with provision for Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) readiness.

The prequalification invitation for Rumah-1 and Rumah-2 IPPs in the central region and Nairyah-1 and Nairyah-2 IPPs in the eastern region with a capacity of 1,800MW each was issued in January 2024.

SPPC qualified 17 companies and consortia in the combined financial and technical member category:

Consortium Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and JERA ACWA Power Ajlan and Bros for Trading Company and China Power International Holding (CPIH) consortium EDF Middle East Engie GE Power Conversion Gulf Energy Development Public Company Jomaih Energy and Water Company Korea Electric Power Corporation Marubeni Corporation Nebras Power Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu (Marafiq) Samsung C&T SEC Sojitz Corporation Summit Global Power Kansai Electric Power Co

Three companies were prequalified in the financial member category:

Gulf Investment Corporation Mitsubishi Power Siemens Energy Global

China Gezhouba Overseas Investment Company was the sole company prequalified in the technical member category.

