Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC), the principal off-taker for power projects in the Gulf kingdom, announced on Friday that it has qualified 23 companies to compete in Round 5 of the National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP).
Round 5 comprises four solar photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Plant (IPP) projects with a total capacity of 3,700 megawatts (MW). It includes the 2,000MW Al-Sadawi IPP project in the Eastern province; the 1,000MW Al-Masaa IPP project in the North-Western Hail region; the 400MW Al-Henakiyah-2 IPP in the Madinah region, and the 300MW Rabigh-2 IPP project in Makkah region.
SPPC said that it has prequalified 18 companies in the combined managing and technical member category:
- Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar)
- Al Jomaih Energy & Water Co.
- Alfanar Company
- B. Grimm Power Public Company
- BGL Renewable Energy Systems Installation
- EDF Renouvelables
- FAS Energy KSA
- ITOCHU Corporation
- Jinko Power (HK)
- Kahrabel
- Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)
- Marubeni Corporation
- Nebras Power
- Nesma Renewable Energy
- Samsung C&T Corporation
- SPIC Huanghe Hydropower Development Co.
- Sumitomo Corporation
- Total Energies Renewables SAS
Five companies have been qualified in the managing member category:
- GEK TERNA
- Gulf Energy Development Public Company
- JERA
- Power Construction Corporation of China
- Saudi Electricity Company (SEC)
The prequalification invite was issued in November 2023.
Prequalification for 7.2GW of gas fired projects
In early February 2024, (SPPC) had announced the list of pre-qualified developers for the four gas-fired combined cycle power projects totalling 7,200MW with provision for Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) readiness.
The prequalification invitation for Rumah-1 and Rumah-2 IPPs in the central region and Nairyah-1 and Nairyah-2 IPPs in the eastern region with a capacity of 1,800MW each was issued in January 2024.
SPPC qualified 17 companies and consortia in the combined financial and technical member category:
- Consortium Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and JERA
- ACWA Power
- Ajlan and Bros for Trading Company and China Power International Holding (CPIH) consortium
- EDF Middle East
- Engie
- GE Power Conversion
- Gulf Energy Development Public Company
- Jomaih Energy and Water Company
- Korea Electric Power Corporation
- Marubeni Corporation
- Nebras Power
- Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu (Marafiq)
- Samsung C&T
- SEC
- Sojitz Corporation
- Summit Global Power
- Kansai Electric Power Co
Three companies were prequalified in the financial member category:
- Gulf Investment Corporation
- Mitsubishi Power
- Siemens Energy Global
China Gezhouba Overseas Investment Company was the sole company prequalified in the technical member category.
(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)
(anoop.menon@lseg.com)
