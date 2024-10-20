The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has granted a loan of up to $28.25 million to Jordan's National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) to support its expansion plans in northern regions.

The financing will be directed toward NEPCO’s $35 million "Northern Green Electricity Transmission Project," which aims to increase grid capacity in northern Jordan to accommodate current and future renewable energy projects, according to local newspaper Al Ghad.

NEPCO will use the loan to finance the construction of high voltage transmission lines, including those linking a new 400-kilovolt substation in Mafraq governorate’s Rahab district with two 400kV substations in Samra in Zarqa Governorate and Western Amman respectively and a 132kV substation each in Al-Hassan Industrial Zone, and Jerash.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

