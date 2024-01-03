Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC), the principal off-taker for power projects in Saudi Arabia, is seeking bids for four independent power plant projects with a total capacity of 7,200 megawatts (MW).



The projects are distributed across two power plants in the central region (Rumah1 & Rumah2) and two in the eastern region (Nairyah1 & Nairyah2), with a capacity of 1800 MW per plant, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a company statement.

The plants will use natural gas combined cycle technology and have a provision for a carbon capture unit.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

