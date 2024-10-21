Saudi-listed Al Yamamah Steel Industries announced on Monday that it has signed a 138.7 million Saudi riyals ($37 million) contract with Larsen & Toubro Saudi Arabia to supply steel towers for the construction of a 380 kV ultra-high voltage transmission line in the central region of Saudi Arabia.

The line will connect the Stara station to Wadi Aldawasir station, the company said in a stock exchange statement.

The supply contract, which has a duration of one year, will start in January 2025.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.