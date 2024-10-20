Qatar’s Public Works Authority Ashghal has initiated the tender process for the design and build of the Al Kheesa Foul Sewage Packages 1 & 2 in Al Wajba.

The project aims to address remaining works and infrastructure foul sewage gaps in the Al Wajba area.

“The contract is anticipated to be awarded by early March 2025, with project completion targeted for the third quarter of 2026,” a source aware of the details said.

The tender was issued on 9 October 2024, and interested parties have until 10 November 2024 to submit their bids.

