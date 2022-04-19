Iraq’s Ministry of Planning has underlined the importance of integrating renewable energy projects into five-year development plans to increase share of clean energy sources in the energy mix and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In his discussions with Minister of Environment Jassem Al-Falahi, Planning Minister Khaled Batal Al-Najm noted that such an integration would help ensure financial allocations for the projects, according to Ministry of Planning spokesperson Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi.

The minister also underlined continuity in Iraq’s 2030 sustainable development plan, which focuses on diversifying clean energy sources, supporting the manufacture and import of energy-efficient electrical appliances, environment-friendly equipment, and mandatory installation of thermal insulation for new buildings.

