Having completed the initial capacity of 250 MW, Iraq is planning to inaugurate phase 1 of Basra Sun, its largest solar power plant, before the end of this year, according to a news agency.
“Preparations are under way for the inauguration of Phase 1 of Basra Sun…trial operations will then begin immediately before the project is commissioned in the first quarter of 2026,” Al Iqtisad News said.
Spanning 900 hectares, the solar photovoltaic project comprises 2 million solar panels, divided into four units, each capable of generating 250 MW.
Basra Sun is one of the four sub-projects of the $27 billion Gas Growth Integrated Projects (GGIP) developed by a consortium of TotalEnergies (45 percent), Basrah Oil Company (30 percent), and QatarEnergy (25 percent).
The facility will also include a 132 kV transmission network spanning 180 km, a newly built 132 kV substation, and upgrades to two existing electricity ministry-owned secondary substations.
