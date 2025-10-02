Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S Al-Sudani met UAE leaders and officials in Abu Dhabi to advance cooperation in trade, energy and petrochemicals, including a 1,000-megawatt solar project by Masdar in Iraq, his office said.

Al-Sudani met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday to discuss collaboration on Iraq’s $17 billion Development Road project within the quadrilateral framework with Qatar and Turkey.

In April last year, Iraq, Turkey, Qatar and UAE had signed an agreement to cooperate on the mega project.

On Tuesday, Zawya Projects reported that the Iraqi government will present the techno-economic study for the 1,200-kilometre (km) Development Road project to Gulf investors and Turkey in a ministerial meeting in October.

On Thursday, Al-Sudani met UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Al Jaber to discuss technical and regulatory steps required for Abu Dhabi-headquartered renewable giant Masdar to launch its planned 1 gigawatt (GW) solar power project in Iraq, as well as wider cooperation in energy and petrochemical sectors.

