Iraq’s Transport Minister Razzaq Muhaibis Al-Saadawi said on Monday that the government will present the techno-economic study for the 1,200-kilometre (km) Development Road project to Gulf investors and Turkey in a ministerial meeting next month.

The study, prepared by U.S.-based consultancy Oliver Wyman, includes a comprehensive financial and economic model for the multi-modal corridor, which stretches 1,200 kilometres from Al-Faw to the Turkish border. It outlines investment opportunities and proposes the establishment of industrial cities along the route.

Iraq's Development Road extends from Southern Faw Port to the Northern border with Turkey.

“The ministerial meeting with the UAE, Qatar, and Turkey in mid-October will discuss the investment opportunities and funding mechanisms,” Al-Saadawi said during a panel discussion at the Global Rail event in Abu Dhabi.

“Oliver Wyman has identified eight key sectors for investment: agriculture, industry, trade, tourism, energy, logistics services, and telecommunications,” he said.

The minister emphasized that the Iraqi government, under Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani, is actively working to streamline procedures for investors. A new independent authority is being proposed for Development Road, which will work with the Prime Minister’s Office. This body will function as a ‘mini-cabinet’ with the mandate to simplify investment processes and eliminate bureaucratic hurdles.

The Development Road is a cornerstone of Iraq’s strategy to position itself as a regional logistics hub, linking the Gulf to Europe via Turkey and onwards to Europe.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

