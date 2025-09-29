AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Saturday participated in a panel discussion titled “Opportunities for Iraq-Jordan Cooperation in Sustainable Transformation” at the Iraq Investment Forum 2025.

The two-day forum, inaugurated in Baghdad by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, focuses on promoting investment and economic cooperation, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

During the session, Kharabsheh presented Jordan’s experience in transitioning to sustainable energy, highlighting initiatives to develop renewable energy sources, particularly solar and wind power, as well as efforts to enhance energy efficiency and reduce reliance on conventional energy sources. He also underscored the investment opportunities available in the mining sector.

The minister also discussed key joint projects between Jordan and Iraq, including the electricity interconnection between the two countries and the Basra–Aqaba oil pipeline, describing them as strategic initiatives that reflect the depth of bilateral relations.

Kharabsheh also emphasised the importance of expanding cooperation between Jordan and Iraq, particularly in renewable energy, transport, storage, mining, and knowledge exchange, noting that integrated efforts between the two countries contribute to regional energy security.

The Iraq Investment Forum aims to explore investment opportunities in the energy sector and showcase strategic projects planned by the Iraqi government, amid efforts to diversify energy sources and attract domestic and foreign investment.

