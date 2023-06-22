Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for three grid stations and overhead transmission lines by the fourth quarter 2023, according to a source.

The tenders for the EPC contract were issued on 14 June 2023 and the bid submission date is scheduled on 1 August 2023. The last date to purchase the tender document is 3 July 2023.

“The contract is expected to be awarded by early October 2023,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves the construction of 132/33kV Shaba Asaib Grid Station along with associated 132kV OHL from Mudhai Grid Station to Shaba Asaib Grid Station; Construction of 132/33 kV Mudhai Grid Station and extension of Thumrait Grid Station along with associated 132 kV OHL from Thumrait Grid Station to Mudhai Grid Station, and construction of 132/33kV Al Mazyunah Grid Station along with associated 132kV OHL from Mudhai Grid Station to Al Mazyunah Grid Station.

The projects are expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $180 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)