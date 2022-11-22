Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), a member of Nama Group, announced the successful completion of the construction works of the Mirbat power station with a voltage of 132/33 kV and the associated transmission lines from the Ashur station to the Mirbat station at a cost of more than RO 11 million.

The project consists of six bays of 132 kV GIS, two transformers of 132 kV to 33 kV and each of them has a capacity of 63 MVA. The project includes protection devices, communication and fire protection systems.

Meanwhile, work is underway to upgrade the efficiency of Thamrait station with a voltage of 33/132 kV from two transformers with a capacity of 2x30 MVA to 2x63 MVA. The project included new building 33 KV GIS with dismantling two transformers of 30 MVA and replaced by two transformers with capacity of 63 MVA. The project is already 96.26% complete with a cost of RO 3.4 million.

Last month, OETC completed of the construction of a solar energy transmission station in the Wilayat of Ibri. The solar energy transmission station, a 220kv grid station with a construction cost of about RO 7.5 million, is the first grid station connected to solar power plant in Ibri.

