Morocco’s reliance on renewable energy has steadily grown over the past years following the completion of a number of projects, peaking at 18.1 percent in 2022, according to a Moroccan official.

The volume of electricity generated by solar power and other renewable sources stood at around 7,489 gigawatts (GW) in 2022, said Abdul Latif Bardash, Chairman of Morocco’s National Electricity Regulatory Authority.

Bardash was quoted by Hespress newspaper as telling a year-end Parliament session that the country will pursue plans to expand the share of renewable sources in the country’s energy mix.

He noted that Morocco’s total power production increased by around 4.5 percent to 41.4 terawatts in 2022 and that there was a decline of nearly 11.5 percent in gas consumption in the electricity sector.

