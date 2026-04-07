Morocco added 192 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy capacity in 2025, taking total installed renewables to 4,851 MW compared to 4,659 MW in 2024, with solar and wind accounting for all new additions, according to data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The North African country was the region’s second largest renewable energy market in 2025, an analysis of IRENA’s ‘Renewable Capacity Statistics 2026’ report showed.

Solar capacity grew to 1,086 MW in 2025, driven by solar photovoltaic (PV), which rose by 135 MW to 546 MW while concentrated solar power (CSP) remained unchanged at 540 MW. Onshore wind increased by 57 MW to 2,452 MW.

Hydropower at 1,306 MW, and bioenergy at 7 MW recorded no changes during 2025.

The country also retains 814 MW of pumped hydro storage capacity, unchanged in 2025, making it the only North African market with the technology.

Renewable energy’s share of Morocco’s installed power capacity increased from 38.7 percent in 2024 to 39.6 percent in 2025, the highest in North Africa.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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