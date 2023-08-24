Masdar has signed a roadmap with Ethiopia to deliver up to 500 MW solar projects in the East African nation as part of the Etihad 7 programme, the company tweeted.

Etihad 7, a UAE-led innovation program that aims to supply clean electricity to 100 million people by 2035 is dedicated to securing funding for renewable energy projects in Africa.

In January this year, the Government of Ethiopia and Masdar signed a Joint Development Agreement to develop two solar photovoltaic plants with a combined capacity of 500 MW in Ethiopia.

