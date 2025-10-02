Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the $30 billion Indian engineering and construction group, showcased the latest advances in renewable energy, digital power platforms and water infrastructure at the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2025) in Dubai.

The company, participating as Platinum Sponsor of the event, said it is spearheading the energy transition in the GCC with 11 major renewable energy projects, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in the UAE and several large solar parks in Saudi Arabia.

L&T has built more than 35 GWp of solar plants, 16 GWh of battery storage systems, and 444 MWp of floating solar plants globally.

Last month, the renewables vertical of L&T signed a MOU with Saudi renewable energy giant ACWA Power for the renewables and grid scope of Yanbu Green Ammonia Project in the Kingdom.

The multibillion facility, which is scheduled to start commercial operations by 2030, will utilise 5 gigawatts (GW) each of wind and solar power, coupled with a 400 km transmission line and up to 4.4 GW of electrolysers to annually produce 400,000 tonnes of green hydrogen.

“With our all-round capabilities in dispatchable renewable generation, power T&D and digital solutions we are confident of delivering ultra-mega projects to fuel the futuristic ambitions of the region,” said T Madhava Das, Whole-time Director & Senior EVP (Utilities) of L&T.

With over 375 substations and 6,500 km of transmission lines executed, L&T continues to expand regional grids. In water infrastructure, the company has delivered over $1 billion worth of projects across the UAE, Oman and Qatar, including Dubai’s 375-million-litre-per-day Jebel Ali Sewage Treatment Plant and Oman’s Ad Dakhiliyah water transmission project.

L&T’s Digital Energy Solutions (DES) business presented their NeuralGRID platform at WETEX, which includes a Renewable Hybrid Orchestration System, Grid & Substation Orchestration System, Grid & Edge Orchestration System, and Power System Innovation Consulting.

