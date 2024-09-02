Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is involved in three major solar projects across Saudi Arabia with a total capacity of 3,200 megawatts (MW)

The projects include the 700 MW Ar Rass Solar PV IPP, the 2,000 MW Ar Rass-2 Solar PV IPP, and the 1.6 GW Sudair solar plant, the company said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday.

The company has carved out a separate business vertical for renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) out of its power transmission & distribution business within its infrastructure projects segment.

L&T has bagged orders for another two plants with an aggregate capacity of 3.5 gigawatt alternative current (GWac). It is also building the power and grid systems for the world’s largest green hydrogen plant in the $500-billion NEOM giga-project.

Additionally, the company is advancing renewable infrastructure with a 250 megawatt peak (MWp) solar PV plant in the Amaala Project and has completed a large-scale solar installation in Jeddah.

L&T is executing phase 6 of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, UAE, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

