Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Tuesday that has been awarded a mega Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contact for 1,800 MW Phase 6 of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.

The contract was awarded by Masdar to the renewable EPC arm of L&T’s Power Transmission & Distribution business, the company said in a press statement.

Spread over 20 square kilometres, the solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant will become operational in three phases.

In addition to the PV plant, the scope includes related evacuation and interconnection arrangements including two Gas Insulated Substations (GI), high voltage underground cabling and medium voltage distribution networks, the L&T press statement said.

Masdar and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) signed the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the project in September 2023. DEWA will retain a 60 percent stake in the project and be the sole off-taker of the power generated from the plant.

T Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director & Sr. Executive Vice President (Utilities), Larsen & Toubro said, “We thank Masdar and DEWA, who are our longstanding customers, for their support in this project. We are committed to bringing in our innovative renewable energy solutions and project management expertise to speed up energy transition in the region which is pursuing economic development combined with sustainable practices”.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.

While L&T doesn’t disclose specific contract value, the statement categorised the award as ‘mega,’ in the INR 100 billion to INR 150 billion range. ($1.2 billion-$1.8 billion)

(1 US Dollar = 83.12 Indian Rupees)

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

