Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water & Renewable Energy (MEW) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its secondary transformer station project by the fourth quarter of 2022

“The main contract tender was issued on 24 October 2021 and the bid submission deadline was scheduled on 12 June 2022. The contract is expected to be awarded by first week of September 2022, with the overall project completion and commissioning scheduled for the second quarter of 2025,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The commercial bidders for the main construction work comprised of The National Company for Electricity Boards ($71.5 million), Industrial Company for Electrical Projects ($75.2 million), Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company ($90 million), and Electrical Panels Manufacturing Company ($72.7 million), according to officials from three companies.

The source said his estimates of the project cost is $100 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)