KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy is moving ahead with plans to complete the installation of smart electricity meters across all sector facilities by the end of the year, as part of efforts to modernize the electricity metering system and enhance the efficiency of energy consumption management.

Informed sources stated that Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, Minister of Finance, and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem, along with Ministry Undersecretary Dr. Adel Al-Zamil, are keen to see the smart meter installation project completed by the end of 2026.

The sources noted that the customer service sector has so far completed around 45 percent of the project.

According to the sources, completing the smart meter rollout is expected to generate significant environmental and strategic benefits for both the ministry and the country, as the meters represent a key pillar in building smart cities and upgrading infrastructure in line with Vision 2035 and beyond.

The project is also expected to reduce overall energy consumption, directly contributing to lower carbon emissions and improved environmental protection.

The sources explained that the smart meter system will eliminate reliance on estimated readings, as the meters accurately record actual consumption and transmit data directly to the service provider.

They added that consumers will be able to monitor their electricity use in real time through mobile applications or in-home displays, enabling them to identify high-consumption devices and reduce energy waste.

They further noted that smart meters could help consumers cut their electricity bills by up to 10 percent by encouraging changes in consumption behavior, particularly during peak demand periods.

