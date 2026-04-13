Kuwait has announced plans to develop six underground reservoirs in Al Na’eem region of the country, each with a capacity of 100 million imperial gallons.

The move comes as part of its broader strategy to expand strategic water reserves, particularly for fresh and brackish water.

The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, through its Water Projects Sector, is making preparations for these key projects, mainly aimed at strengthening the country’s water storage capacity and ensuring supply during peak demand periods.

The project has been included in the ministry’s current fiscal plan and will be offered through a public tender process. Bidding will be open to companies approved by the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT), said the ministry in a statement.

CAPT will oversee the tender process, including announcing the project, setting submission deadlines, and opening bids. Once received, proposals will be forwarded to the ministry for technical evaluation, after which a final decision will be made with approval from the State Audit Bureau (SAB).

The Al-Na’eem water reservoirs project is seen as essential to meet rising demand and maintain supply stability during high-consumption periods.

Once completed, the reservoirs will support residents in Al Na’eem and nearby areas by ensuring a reliable and continuous water supply, especially during peak usage seasons, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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