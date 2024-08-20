KUWAIT-- The Kuwait Municipality revealed on Tuesday that 26 properties housing bachelors in Khaitan area had their electricity cut off in cooperation with the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy.

In a press release, the municipality said that the procedure was carried out due to various violations.

Owners of the real estate properties would be issued a violation warrants, added the statement, noting that bachelors were prohibited from living in private residential areas.

