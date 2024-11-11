A joint venture of Kuwait's Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Company (Heisco) and Japan’s IHI Corporation has been awarded a contract for upgrading steam boilers and thermal units at Doha West distillation station project in Kuwait.

In a bourse statement on Sunday, Heisco said the contract’s value is around 173.18 million Kuwaiti dinars ($571 million) and that the award has been approved by the state’s Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT).

The coastal station in the capital Kuwait City is owned by the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and the deal is one of the largest contracts to be won by Heisco , according to the Kuwaiti Alqabas newspaper.

“We are pleased to inform you that we have received the award letter and an invitation to finalise the contract formalities,” Heisco said in the statement.

It said the project involves “development and upgrading of steam boilers, thermal units control system and auxiliary system at Doha West Distillation project.”

Between 2015 and 2019, Japan's Mitsubishi Power rehabilitated the eight steam turbines and generators at the Doha West plant, which was commissioned in 1982.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.