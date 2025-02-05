KUWAIT CITY - Falah Al-Mutairi, the Acting Undersecretary of the Customer Service Sector at the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, announced the arrival of the first batch of smart meters, totaling 125,000 units.

This delivery marks the beginning of the second phase of the country's smart meter installation project, which aims to install a total of 500,000 meters.

Al-Mutairi explained that the installation process began the day before yesterday and included some "activities" that were initially scheduled for the first phase. Due to insufficient meters during that phase, the ministry has now initiated the second phase to ensure timely installation.

During a press statement on the sidelines of the graduation ceremony for 23 new judicial police officers from the Higher Judicial Institute, Al-Mutairi mentioned that a specialized committee within the Ministry of Electricity and Water is currently working on finalizing the technical specifications for smart water meters. The tender for these meters will be launched soon.

Al-Mutairi also emphasized the ministry’s ongoing efforts to collect debts from consumers across various sectors. He urged customers to pay their outstanding bills to avoid any service disruptions. The ministry has reported a highly satisfactory debt collection rate, with over half a billion dinars collected in the first seven months of the current fiscal year. The total amount is expected to increase by the year's end.

Additionally, Al-Mutairi revealed that 97 percent of the ministry's services to consumers are now provided electronically, enhancing the convenience and efficiency of customer interactions.

During the ceremony, Al-Mutairi highlighted the critical role of the judicial control team in monitoring and preventing illegal activities related to the country’s electricity and water networks. He urged greater efforts to safeguard the networks and ensure uninterrupted service, especially as the ministry approaches the summer season.

“The judicial control team plays an essential role in maintaining the integrity of the country’s networks, and we rely on them to monitor violations and resolve issues swiftly,” Al-Mutairi said.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

