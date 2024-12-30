The Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity on Saturday signed two contracts worth a total of KD238 million ($771 million) for maintenance and modernisation of power and water distillation plants across the country.

These contracts are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and sustain the country's power system, the Ministry said in a statement.

Necessary approvals for the maintenance and modernisation of the utility plants have been obtained from state regulatory bodies, it added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).